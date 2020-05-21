Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

An off-duty officer with the New York Police Department who fatally shot a childhood friend last week on Long Island has been arrested and charged with murder, officials said.

Errick Allen, 27, of North Massapequa, was charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Christopher Curro, 25, of West Babylon, New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement Thursday.

"We trust our police officers to protect the safety of New Yorkers, but instead, this individual allegedly betrayed that duty to end another man's life," James said. "My office is committed to ensuring justice is served and that no individual is above the law."

The state attorney general serves as a special prosecutor in the deaths of unarmed civilians caused by law enforcement officers.

Allen shot Curro in the head outside of a home in Farmingdale shortly after 8 p.m. on May 12, police have said. Officers received a 911 call, and upon their arrival found the victim dead, Nassau County police said.

"There was an altercation between two gentlemen. It started over a conversation that they were having," Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said last week. "They met up, a struggle ensued, during that struggle a weapon was produced and the victim was shot and killed."

The commissioner said the two men were childhood friends who grew up together and lived near each other.

Allen is expected to be arraigned Thursday.