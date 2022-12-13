IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Officer is fatally shot in parking lot of suburban Atlanta correctional facility

No one is in custody in connection with the death of 59-year-old Scott Riner, the Gwinnett County Police Department said.
Gwinnett County Comprehensive Corrections Complex in Lawrenceville, Ga.
Gwinnett County Comprehensive Corrections Complex in Lawrenceville, Ga.Google Maps
By Mirna Alsharif

Authorities are searching for a gunman who fatally shot an officer outside a suburban Atlanta correctional facility early Tuesday morning, officials said.

Police received a call shortly after 6:20 a.m. about a shooting at the Gwinnett County Comprehensive Corrections Complex. Officers found the senior corrections officer dead in the parking lot, the Gwinett County Police Department said.

The victim was identified as 59-year-old Scott Riner.

A description of the suspect was not immediately available.

The correctional complex is an 800-bed facility located in Lawrenceville, about 40 minutes from Atlanta.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

