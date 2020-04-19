Officer killed, two injured in Texas attack

A police officer was killed and two others were injured in a confrontation with a shooter in San Marcos, Texas, officials said.
Charley Wilkinson, the Executive Director of Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas, said in a tweet that one officer died and two were in surgery, with one in critical condition following the attack that started with a "family violence call."
NBC affiliate KXAN of Austin cited an unnamed San Marcos City Council member as confirming the officer's death. San Marcos is between Austin and San Antonio.
The city of San Marcos tweeted at 7:13 p.m. that residents in the area of the shooting should shelter in place. Thirty minutes later, the city said the area was secure.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement that the violence "is a somber reminder of the service and sacrifice our brave men and women in law enforcement make everyday to keep us safe."