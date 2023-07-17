Ohio State student missing for a month found dead in quarry

The body of a missing Ohio State University graduate student, who vanished last month, was found at a Columbus quarry, officials said Monday.

Amina Alhaj-Omar, 25, was reported missing on June 10 and her body was discovered last week in a "body of water" in a quarry in Columbus, Franklin County coroner's spokesman Jeremy Blake told NBC News.

Amina Alhaj-Omar, 25, was initially reported missing on June 10. Columbus Division of Police

That location, behind a BP gas station, isn't far from where she was last seen near Interstate 270 and U.S. Route 23.

Pending the completion of the coroner's investigation, Blake declined to say how Alhaj-Omar might have died.

Foul play is not suspected, a Columbus police representative said Monday.

"Officers found the body of the 25-year-old in a remote area where she was last reportedly seen," according to a police statement. "The investigation into her disappearance is now closed by the Columbus Division of Police."

Before entering grad school at OSU, she had also received her bachelor's at the Columbus institution.

“The Ohio State University extends our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Amina Alhaj-Omar,” according to an OSU statement.

“This is a tragedy for the university community. Amina was a graduate student in the College of Social Work. Our hearts go out to her family and friends during this exceptionally difficult time.”

Alhaj-Omar had hoped to have a career helping immigrants who were victims of crime, according to an obituary posted by a Columbus funeral home.

"Amina was a soft and kind soul that demonstrated the utmost compassion and empathy for any person that crossed her path," according to the funeral home.