IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Ohio woman accused of meeting men for sex before fatally drugging them pleads not guilty

Rebecca Auborn, 33, of Columbus, killed four men with fatal fentanyl doses in order to rob them, officials said.
Rebecca Auborn, 33, during her arraignment on Oct. 30, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio.
Rebecca Auborn, 33, during her arraignment Monday in Columbus, Ohio.Courtney Hergesheimer / Columbus Dispatch / USA Today Network
/ Source: The Associated Press
By The Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Ohio woman who authorities say killed four men with lethal doses of fentanyl in order to rob them pleaded not guilty to murder charges on Monday.

Rebecca Auborn entered her plea in court accompanied by her attorney, Mark Hunt.

Authorities said there are likely more victims, and the investigation is ongoing.

Auborn 33, of Columbus, is accused of killing the men and nearly killing a fifth man after meeting them for sex in Columbus between December 2022 and June 2023. Authorities did not identify the men.

Auburn had already pleaded not guilty last month to murder and drug-related charges in connection with one of the men’s deaths.

She will continue to be held without bond.

The Associated Press