Ohio woman charged with 'serial killings' allegedly met men for sex before fatally drugging them

An Ohio woman was charged in connection to the deaths of at least four men she had met for sex, authorities said, in what could be a burgeoning serial killer case.

Rebecca Auborn, 33, is accused robbing and fatally drugging victims on Jan. 15, April 1, April 13 and June 17 this year, according to joint statement about the "serial killings" by Attorney General Dave Yost and Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant.

The indictment also includes allegations she robbed and tried to fatally drug a man on Dec. 13 last year.

“Don’t buy sex in Ohio — it ruins lives and could cost you yours,” Yost said in the statement.

Auborn's arraignment in a Franklin County courtroom is set for Monday morning.

Detectives believe "that additional victims may exist" and asked for anyone familiar with "Auborn’s activities between December 2022 and August 2023" in northeast Columbus to call police.

Auborn has been indicted on four counts of murder, four counts of involuntary manslaughter, five counts of aggravated robbery, five counts of felonious assault, five counts of corrupting another with drugs, one count of tampering with evidence and four counts of drug trafficking.

Auborn's defense attorney declined comment on Friday.