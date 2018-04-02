Oklahoma, Kentucky public schools close as thousands of teachers strike

Teachers in Arizona are also considering a strike over their demands for a 20 percent salary increase.

The wave of red-state teacher strikes stems partially from the fact that hey don't have strong collective bargaining laws, according to Agustina Paglayan, an incoming assistant professor of political science and public policy at the University of California at San Diego and a postdoctoral fellow at the Center for Global Development.

In an analysis for The Washington Post published Monday, Paglayan explained that teachers in states with tighter collective bargaining laws — typically more liberal and wealthy states — have more to lose by striking. She notes these laws aren't necessarily the cause of an increase in funding, but bluer states that have them typically spend more on education anyway.

Collective bargaining laws first really gained popularity in the U.S. in the 1960s, when public sector strikes were a problem, Paglayan said. However, these bargaining rights came at a price.

In 19 of 33 states that have introduced collective bargaining rights, they also heavily penalize teachers and unions that went on strike — with loss of pay, fines and suspension of existing bargaining agreements, among other penalties.

The remaining states either didn't require bargaining laws or prohibited it. In 2011, Republicans in 11 states, including Oklahoma, cut back teachers' collective bargaining rights.

"Since the 1960s, mandatory collective bargaining laws have not only helped maintain peace in public-sector labor relations — they also haven’t caused governments to spend more on teachers and schools," Paglayan wrote. "Ironically, conservative lawmakers who cut back these laws could inadvertently cause even more public-sector strikes."

Last week, Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin signed legislation that would raise teachers' pay for the first time in a decade. The legislation increases taxes on cigarettes, fuel and oil and gas production to provide teachers with raises of about $6,100, or 15 to 18 percent.

The new revenue measures are expected to generate about $450 million, with the bulk going to teacher raises and about $50 million going to general education funding.

But many educators say it's not enough.

The teachers are asking for a $10,000 pay raise over three years, and an additional classroom funding of $75 million. The teachers hope the funding will be put toward replacing outdated textbooks, broken chairs and desks, reinstate foreign language and arts classes, and end four-day school weeks.

Oklahoma ranks 47th in the nation in public school revenue per student, nearly $3,000 below the national average, while its average teacher salary of $45,276 ranks 49th, according to the most recent statistics from the National Education Association.

"A lot of teachers are just tired of the promises," said Alberto Morejon, a junior high history teacher from Stillwater, Oklahoma, who launched a teacher walkout page on Facebook that quickly reached more than 70,000 followers.

Alicia Priest, president of the Oklahoma Education Association teachers union, said Monday's rally could lead to a longer walkout as teachers from across the state press their demands that lawmakers approve more funding for state classrooms.

"It's day-by-day, depending upon the Legislature fulfilling their promise," Priest said. "We're going to say that our Legislature started the process and they have a moral obligation to invest in our children and our children's future. That obligation has not been met yet. Funding for our students is an issue in every schoolhouse in the state of Oklahoma."

The teacher's union has also criticized House and Senate leaders for passing a measure repealing a $5-per-night hotel and motel tax that was part of the original education package. Repeal of the hotel tax reduces the total package by about $45 million.

"It's just one more broken promise that our educators have seen over the last 10 years," Priest said.

Although many public schools had shuttered on Monday, some in Oklahoma are offering free meals to students aged 18 or younger while various churches, faith organizations and charitable agencies are providing free day-care services.