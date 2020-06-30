Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

An Oklahoma man who proudly flies Nazi flags at his home opened fire on a young woman who tried to steal one of those banners, officials said.

Alexander John Feaster Garfield County Sheriff's office

Alexander John Feaster, 44, was being held in the Garfield County Jail on Tuesday, booked for assault and battery with a deadly weapon and shooting with intent to kill, according to jail administrators.

Deputies in Hunter, a small town about 90 miles north of Oklahoma City, found the 26-year-old woman in a ditch Sunday after she had been shot in the back by Feaster between three and five times with a 5.56mm rifle, according to Garfield County Sheriff Jody Helm.

The victim had been with friends at a nearby party when she apparently snatched one of the swastika flags displayed outside Feaster's home.

Helm said he wasn't sure if the woman was trying to take the flag as a political statement, or if she was acting on a dare by partygoers.

"There's conflicting information," Helm said.

Feaster is well known locally for his affinity for those Nazi flags and young neighbors have tried stealing the banners before.

“I know the whole town doesn't like him," Helm said.

Feaster was being held in lieu of $500,000 bail and his next court appearance is set for July 9.

It was not clear on Tuesday if Feaster had hired a lawyer, though Helm said the suspect immediately asked for an attorney and has not spoken to investigators.

The woman was listed in in good condition at OU Medical Center and expected to survive her wounds, officials said.