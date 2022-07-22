One injured, three arrested in Disney World brawl

Two groups got into a fight at Disney World, ending in arrests and one person hospitalized, officials said.

The brawl occurred Wednesday evening inside the Magic Kingdom, according to a spokesperson for the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Orlando, Florida.

“Deputies conducted their investigation and subsequently arrested three people for misdemeanor battery,” a sheriff's office said in a statement. “One person was taken to the hospital for a minor injury.”

According to the blog Walt Disney World News Today, one family was in line for Mickey’s PhilharMagic Concert when a member left the line to grab her cell phone, which she had left in her electric conveyance vehicle.

When she tried to rejoin the line another family refused to let her in and physically pushed her back, a guest told WDW News Today. A confrontation between the families unfolded outside after the show ended.

TODAY Parents could not independently verify this information and a spokesperson from Walt Disney World did not immediately return requests for comment.

Fights do occasionally break out at theme parks.

This week, after “multiple” fights involving teenagers forced Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park to close early, the theme park issued a “new chaperone policy” on Fridays and Saturdays “until further notice,” according to its Code of Conduct.

Under the new policy, guests under the age of 17 must be accompanied at all times by chaperones who are 21 or older. Anyone who doesn’t follow the policy could be removed from the park.

Last year, a Las Vegas man was sentenced to six months in jail for participating in a 2019 family brawl in Disneyland’s Toontown. Video taken by a bystander depicted a man spitting on a woman, hitting her face and pulling her hair. Multiple people joined the tussle and an elderly woman in a wheelchair was injured.

And in 2019, a fight broke out between a group of teenagers at Worlds of Fun in Kansas City, Missouri, according to the sheriff's office in Clay County. In a tweet, the department added, “It’s unfortunate that families & children had their evening disrupted by these events.”