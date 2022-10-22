IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

One person injured in shooting at Dallas hospital, suspect in custody

The shooting happened Saturday at Methodist Dallas Medical Center.
Methodist Dallas Medical Center in Dallas, Texas.
By Minyvonne Burke

A suspected gunman is in custody following a shooting Saturday at Methodist Dallas Medical Center that injured at least one person.

The shooting was reported just before 11 a.m local time. Dallas police told NBC Dallas-Fort Worth that preliminary information indicates that one person was shot at the hospital on Beckley Avenue.

It's not clear what condition the shooting victim is in.

A suspect was taken into custody but further details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

