Parents sue Wisconsin school district over gender transition policy

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Some parents are suing the Kettle Moraine School District over a policy that allows minor students to change their names and gender pronouns at school without parental consent.

The lawsuit by two sets of parents was filed by the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty and the Alliance Defending Freedom in Waukesha County Circuit Court Wednesday.

The parents of a 12-year-old girl say they withdrew their daughter from the district to protect her mental health and preserve their parental role. They say the school district violated their constitutional rights as parents by using a male name and male pronouns to address their daughter at school without their consent and over their objections.

“Schools cannot override parents when it comes to decisions about their children. Gender identity transitions are no exception. Schools must defer to parents about what is best for their child,” said WILL deputy counsel Luke Berg.

Attorneys for the plaintiffs say the U.S. and state constitutions recognize the “inherent right” of parents to “direct the upbringing and education of children under their control” and that parents are the primary decision-makers in regards to their minor children.

They argue the Kettle Moraine School District adopted a policy that disregards parents’ decision about how their children will be addressed at school.

The school district declined to comment, citing ongoing litigation.