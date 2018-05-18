'This can't be happening again': Parkland survivors in disbelief

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

When the breaking news footage out of Texas splashed across the TV inside her high school office, student body president Julia Cordover had been hand-delivering goodbye cards to the staff on her last day of high school.

Just like that, all thoughts of celebrating disintegrated with a barrage of bullets 1,200 miles away.

As the mass shooting was unfolding at Santa Fe High School in Texas, students and teachers at another high school, Marjory Stoneman Douglas in Parkland, Florida, couldn't help but relive the emotions of the rampage in their school three months earlier.

"I was just in disbelief," Cordover, 18, told NBC News. "I was, like, this can't be happening again. I couldn't tell if other people were seeing what I was seeing."

Fellow senior Allyson Adak heard the news a few minutes before she took her final AP exam.

"It felt like Valentine's Day all over again, and your mind wanders off when you're supposed to be concentrating on the test," said Adak. "I started feeling anxious and I started feeling sad. I was almost about to cry.

"But I knew I wasn’t alone. My friends in the room were feeling the same way."

In teacher Jeff Foster's AP government class, what was supposed to be a celebration of the seniors last day quickly turned into a painful reminder of their own horrific experiences.

"When I was watching the news on my computer, I made the conscious decision to put it on the big screen and plug in the audio," Foster said after the Texas shooting. "Everybody stopped what they were doing and watched it.

"The students all seemed to be in disbelief and angry. Watching them, you could see, looking into the kids' eyes, you could see them remembering when they had cameras in their own faces three months ago."

Law enforcement sources said nine students and one teacher were killed at Santa Fe High School in Friday's mass shooting — the highest death toll in a school shooting since the Feb. 14 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas, which left 17 students and teachers dead.

Police swarm Santa Fe High School in Texas after a shooting on Friday. Steve Gonzales / Houston Chronicle via AP

In the wake of the carnage in Parkland, a number of students launched a nationwide advocacy campaign to tackle the gun control issue and to register students to vote to take the fight directly to pro-gun politicians.

But Foster said it's going to be hard for his students to not feel shaken by the latest episode of gun violence.

"You go from saying, 'We won't let this happen ever again,' and then this happens," said Foster, whose 11-year-old and 6-year-old daughters reluctantly came to visit his school on Friday for the first time since the Feb. 14 shooting and were jarred by what they were seeing on the television news.

"What do you say now?"