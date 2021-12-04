IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Passenger exits Southwest Airlines plane while aircraft is taxiing to gate in Phoenix, officials say

The incident happened Saturday morning on Flight 4236 from Colorado Springs.
Image: Sky Harbor International Airport
Passengers walk past a Southwest Airlines plane at Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix, on March 26, 2021.Sue Ogrocki / AP file
By Minyvonne Burke and Jay Blackman

A passenger exited a Southwest Airlines plane through a rear door while the aircraft was taxiing to a gate at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, officials said.

The captain stopped the plane and notified Air Traffic Control, the airline said in a statement Saturday afternoon.

"Local authorities responded to the situation and shortly after the flight continued to its designated gate with all remaining customers and crew," the statement read.

The passenger who exited the aircraft was not identified and it's not clear if they face any charges.

