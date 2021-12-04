A passenger exited a Southwest Airlines plane through a rear door while the aircraft was taxiing to a gate at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, officials said.

The incident happened Saturday morning on Flight 4236 from Colorado Springs.

The captain stopped the plane and notified Air Traffic Control, the airline said in a statement Saturday afternoon.

"Local authorities responded to the situation and shortly after the flight continued to its designated gate with all remaining customers and crew," the statement read.

The passenger who exited the aircraft was not identified and it's not clear if they face any charges.