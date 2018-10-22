Paula Abdul falls off stage head-first while performing in Mississippi

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Paula Abdul tumbled off a stage Saturday night in front of startled concertgoers in Biloxi, Mississippi, as she performed one of her hit songs.

Video captured by a fan shows the former "American Idol" judge walking towards the crowd while singing her popular 1991 song "The Promise of a New Day" at the Hard Rock Live. As Abdul inches closer towards the edge of the stage, she encourages the crowd to clap along.

Apparently unaware that she had already reached the edge, Abdul takes a step forward and then falls directly into the crowd. The video abruptly ends as people scream.

One person who posted a short video of the fall on YouTube told People magazine that Abdul, 56, "did not seem hurt" and still finished the show "like a champ." It was not known if Abdul suffered any significant injuries.

“She stated she was a dancer, and falls and drops she has gotten used to (it) over the years," the concert attendee told People.

Abdul is currently on her "Straight Up Paula! North American Tour 2018." Her next concert will be on October 25 in Windsor, Ontario. She will travel to various cities across North America before wrapping the tour in March 2019 in Orillia, Ontario.