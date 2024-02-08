Between six and eight members of the same family are missing and feared dead after a house fire in Pennsylvania that broke out during a gunfight Wednesday in which two police officers were wounded, authorities said.

Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer told a news conference Wednesday night: "I will say with a heavy heart that we are afraid there might be more than one person in that house. We know that victim's family had a lot of people living in that house, including children."

He continued: "We are aware that there are at least six to eight people who are unaccounted for from that family. It is our terrible fear that they may be inside that house when it was burned."

No deaths will be confirmed until investigators can gain access to the property, which was still smoldering overnight, he added.

Images from the scene show the almost total destruction of the house, with just its external walls remaining. It's unclear when the fire began, but officials said that firefighters were unable to stop the blaze because of the active shooter situation.