Penn. Taco Bell employee springs into action to save life of infant struggling to breath

A Pennsylvania Taco Bell employee is being dubbed a hero for her quick thinking in saving an infant's life.

Bucks County manager Becky Arbaugh performed chest compressions on 11-month-old Myles as he struggled to breathe. The child's mother, Natasha Long, described the dramatic scene as the two were initially coming from picking up a prescription at a local pharmacy and stopped at Taco Bell. When she heard Myles suffocating, she recalled blacking out.

"I ran out of the car and ran around and opened the car door. I pulled him out and he turned completely blue and was lifeless," Long recalled. "I didn't know what to do."