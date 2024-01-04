What we know so far about the Iowa school shooting

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

On Thursday morning, officials were called to Perry High School in Iowa on reports of an active shooter situation. Since then, more details have emerged on what happened inside the school.

Here is what NBC News has learned so far about the violence in Iowa.

Police officers secure the campus at Perry Middle and High School during a shooting on Thursday. Christian Monterrosa / AFP - Getty Images

When did the shooting take place?

On Thursday morning, authorities were notified of the incident at roughly 7:37 a.m. local time and arrived within seven minutes. Classes at the school were scheduled to start at 7:55 a.m. It was the first day of school after winter break.

Have any victims been identified?

None of the victims’ names have been shared, though officials said two students and an administrator were hurt. The shooter died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, multiple senior law enforcement officials said.

What do gun laws look like in the state of Iowa?

In Iowa, gun buyers are required to either present a permit, or else undergo a background check. The minimum age to purchase a handgun is 21, and the minimum age to purchase a rifle or shotgun is 18.

Where is Perry, and how large is the community?

Perry is about 40 miles northwest of Des Moines. The city has a population of roughly 8,000 people, according to 2022 Census Bureau data. Perry Community Schools has roughly 1,800 students total, and around 575 students in high school.

What are community leaders saying after the incident?

On Thursday, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds posted on X: “Our hearts are broken by this senseless tragedy. Our prayers are with the students, teachers & families of the Perry Community.”

Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst, also on X, said, “Join us in praying for the safety and recovery of those involved.” Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley called the violence “appalling” and said that he was grateful for a “quick response” by school officials and law enforcement agencies.

Perry Community School District Board President Linda Andorf called the shooting “horrendously awful” and “disgusting.”