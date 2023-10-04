Man arrested after a gun-toting motorcyclist was seen on video assaulting a mother in Philadelphia

A man who prosecutors in Philadelphia say was captured on video vandalizing a woman’s car, pointing a gun and head-butting her has been arrested.

Cody Heron, 26, is charged with possession of an instrument of crime, recklessly endangering another person and aggravated assault, the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office said.

Heron is accused of assaulting a woman and her two children after the woman's car was hit on the driver's side Sunday night near City Hall, prosecutors said. He was among a large group of ATV, motorcycle and dirt-bike riders in the area, officials say.

Video of the incident captured a rider kicking in the rear windshield of the woman’s car, spraying shattered glass all over the two children, ages 2 and 5, in the back seat, according to prosecutors.