Philadelphia police identify suspect in journalist Josh Kruger's death

An arrest warrant was issued Friday for the man suspected of killing Philadelphia journalist and community advocate Josh Kruger earlier this week.

Police identified Robert Edmond Davis, 19, as the "offender" in Kruger's slaying, Lt. Hamilton Marshmond said at a news conference Friday afternoon, thanking the public as well as Kruger's family and friends "for providing information and assisting the police department in this investigation."

"Without the help of you all, we would not have been able to identify Mr. Davis so quickly," he said.

The arrest warrant includes the charges of murder and related offenses. Authorities said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

"We are also asking Mr. Davis to surrender himself to the police. Our goal is to have Mr. Davis taken into custody in a safe manner for the public, our officers and himself," Marshmond said.

Kruger, 39, was shot inside his home at 1:28 a.m. Monday. Police said he sustained seven gunshot wounds to the abdomen and chest. Police said there was no sign of forced entry.

A motive is not clear.

The journalist was known in the community as a social justice advocate and worked for Mayor Jim Kenney's administration as a spokesperson for the Office of Homeless Services. He also wrote for various news outlets including The Philadelphia Citizen and The Philadelphia Inquirer.

District Attorney Larry Krasner’s office said Kruger was "an openly queer writer who wrote about his own journey surviving substance use disorder and homelessness" and spent a lot of his time advocating for the homeless population, the LGBTQ+ community and people dealing with addiction.