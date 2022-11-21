Photo shows Jay Leno as he leaves hospital after being burned in garage fire

Comedian and entertainer Jay Leno checked out of a Los Angeles hospital on Monday after being burned in a car fire earlier this month, officials said.

The 72-year-old former "Tonight Show" host was seriously burned on Nov. 12 in his Los Angeles garage when a vintage car erupted in flames, his team said.

Leno wrapped up a 10-day stay at the Grossman Burn Center and he'll continue with outpatient care for burns to his face, chest and hands.

“I am pleased with Jay’s progress, and I am optimistic that he will make a full recovery," Dr. Peter Grossman, a noted burn specialist and medical director of the hospital, said in a statement.

A smiling Leno posed for pictures with hospital staff on his way out, revealing some of his burns.

"Jay would like to let everyone know how thankful he is for the care he received, and is very appreciative of all of the well wishes," according to a hospital statement. "He is looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with his family and friends and wishes everyone a wonderful holiday."

Leno, host of reality series "Jay Leno's Garage," is almost as well known for his love of cars as his comedy. He owns an estimated 180 cars and 160 motorcycles at his garage near Hollywood Burbank Airport, according to duPont Registry, a marketplace and publication for rare and classic auto collectors.