IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Maui's top emergency official resigned after failing to sound sirens as fires approached

Pilot dies after mid-flight medical emergency, officials say

The flight, from Miami to Chile, was diverted to Panama, where the Latam Airlines pilot died following medical treatment, the airline said.
LATAM Airlines Brasil Boeing 777 aircraft as seen on final approach flying over the houses of Myrtle avenue in London, a famous location for plane spotting, for landing at London Heathrow Airport LHR. The wide-body airliner B773 a Boeing 777-300ER, the extended version of the passenger airplane has the registration PT-MUH and is powered by 2x GE jet engines.LATAM Airlines Brasil, formerly TAM Linhas Aéreas is the Brazilian brand of LATAM Airlines Group and one of the largest airlines in the country with headquarters in Sao Paulo. It is the second largest domestic and largest international airline in Brazil. During the summer of 2022 the European Aviation industry is facing long delays, cancellations and travel chaos mostly because of staff shortages at the airports after the Covid-19 Coronavirus pandemic era, air travel had an increased demand. London, Heathrow on August 2022 (Photo by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
A LATAM Airlines aircraft on final approach at London Heathrow Airport in 2022.Nicolas Economou / NurPhoto via Getty Images file
By Antonio Planas

A veteran pilot for a Chilean airline died after a mid-flight medical emergency, the airline said.

The pilot was one of three crew members in command, Latam Airlines said.

The flight Monday from Miami to Santiago, Chile, was diverted to Tocumen International Airport in Panama because of a “medical emergency of one of the three members of the crew,” Latam Airlines said Wednesday in a statement.

The pilot, who was not identified, died after the plane landed, and he received further medical assistance, Latam said.

“LATAM Group is deeply saddened by this event and takes this opportunity to express our most sincere condolences to the family of our employee. We are thankful for his 25 years of service to LATAM, distinguished by his dedication, professionalism and enthusiasm,” the airline said.

The flight left Panama City and arrived in Santiago, Chile, according to the airline.

Antonio Planas

Antonio Planas is a breaking news reporter for NBC News Digital. 