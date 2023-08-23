Pittsburgh eviction notice turns into shootout and standoff with authorities

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

An eviction notice turned into an active shooting standoff in Pittsburgh Wednesday after a man opened fire at a sheriff's deputy.

Deputies went to serve a the notice in the city's Garfield neighborhood when the man "turned violent and began shooting," according to a statement from the Allegheny Sheriff's Office. Pittsburgh Public Safety asking people to avoid the area just after 11 a.m. local time.

A heavy police presence remains in the area as shots have been heard intermittently over two hours. Officers have evacuated people from the houses in the area, Pittsburgh Public Safety said.

One sergeant sustained a minor, "non-gunfire" injury while avoiding the incoming gunfire, the sheriff's office confirmed. No other injuries have been reported.

The man barricaded inside shot down two law enforcement drones during the standoff, NBC affiliate WPXI reported.

This is a breaking story, please check back for updates.