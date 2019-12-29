Plane crashes into Maryland home, fire department says

A plane has crashed into a home in Prince George's County, Maryland, according to the local fire department.
Prince George's County Fire Department spokesman Mark Brady tweeted on Sunday afternoon that officials were responding to the reported crash.
"PGFD is responding for a reported plane into a house near Auburn and Chestnut Avenues in Lanham area. #PIO is on the way," Brady wrote.
The home where the plane reportedly crashed caught fire but was mostly out, according to NBC Washington.
Local crews were working to assess fuel runoff, according to NBC Washington.
It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured. The area where the plane reportedly crashed is about 2 miles away from the College Park Airport.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.