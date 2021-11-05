Police investigate reports of 2 sexual assaults at University of Colorado fraternity house

Police are investigating two separate reports of sexual assault that took place at an off-campus fraternity house at the University of Colorado Boulder.

The incidents were reported in the 1000 block of 12th Street in Boulder. The first alleged assault took place late Oct. 23 or early Oct. 24 and the second Oct. 31., according to Boulder police.

Both cases are in the early stages of investigation.

The department said that they are unable to release further details at this time “without compromising the integrity of the investigations.”

Police did not specify which fraternity house was involved.

The University of Colorado Boulder said in a statement Friday to NBC News they are aware of the recent allegations of sexual assault off campus.

“Sexual assault has devastating impacts on victims and survivors and our campus community as a whole," Andrew Sorensen, university spokesman, said.

"CU Boulder is deeply committed to continuously improving our prevention and education efforts and ensuring that our response resources meet the needs of our campus community.”

On Thursday, the university released a lengthy statement sharing campus resources for students and the community.

"Sexual assault is a very real problem at CU Boulder and at most college campuses across the country," the university said in the statement.

"Students found responsible during investigations may face various disciplinary actions based on the severity of their actions. ... In most cases, we cannot publicly share the details of conduct findings in specific cases due to privacy laws."