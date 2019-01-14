Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Minyvonne Burke

Police in Logan Township, New Jersey are responding to an active shooter situation at a UPS facility, the company said Monday.

A spokesman for UPS said in a statement to NBC News they are "working with law enforcement as they respond to an active shooter situation at one of the company’s supply chain processing facilities ... We cannot provide information about the identity of people involved at this time."

The incident happened at around 9 a.m. ET at one of the company's supply chain processing facilities in Gloucester County, about 25 south of Philadelphia. It remains unclear if anyone has been injured in the shooting.

The Swedesboro-Woolwich School District in Gloucester County issued a statement on Facebook to parents saying all students and staff "are safe and our administration is on alert."

"Please be assured that our central office administration are in constant communication with our local police department, and we are also fortunate to have a Woolwich Police Officer (School Resource Officer) on site each day," the district said.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.