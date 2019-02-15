Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Feb. 15, 2019, 1:04 AM GMT By Andrew Blankstein and Dennis Romero

LOS ANGELES — Authorities searched the Netflix building and neighboring studios in Hollywood on Thursday after someone reported a man with a gun in the area, police said.

A person was taken into custody, but no weapon was found, Los Angeles police sources said.

Local television broadcaster KTLA tweeted that its facilities, as well as those of Netflix, were on lockdown following the report.

“We received a tip about a potential law enforcement incident," a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement. "Police are conducting a sweep of the lot out of an abundance of caution. There is no immediate danger or threat to our employees."

NBC Los Angeles helicopter footage showed people streaming out of Sunset Bronson Studios next door to Netflix. By early evening, the studios were no longer on lockdown, authorities said.

Los Angeles police said a call of a possible man with a gun was fielded at 3:53 p.m. The matter was under investigation.