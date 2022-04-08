IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Power outage strands 11 on Universal Studios Hollywood ride

Emergency crews were called to the park’s Transformers ride around 3:45 p.m. Thursday. The riders were freed by 6 p.m.
Universal Studios Hollywood.
Universal Studios Hollywood theme park and film studio in Los Angeles on Feb. 22, 2018. Andia / Universal Images Group via Getty Images file
By The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — A power outage at Universal Studios Hollywood left nearly a dozen people stranded on a ride until crews rescued them, Los Angeles authorities said.

Emergency crews were called to the park’s Transformers ride around 3:45 p.m. Thursday after 11 people got stuck on the indoor ride, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The riders were freed by 6 p.m., supervising dispatcher Bernard Peters told the Los Angeles Times. No injuries were reported.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Universal Studios Hollywood said the park experienced a “brief power dip which resulted in exiting guests from some attractions,” due to a “power interruption” from the utility Southern California Edison.

Power was fully restored, the statement said.

