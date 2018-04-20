Power in Puerto Rico restored after islandwide blackout

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

Power was restored across the island of Puerto Rico on Thursday afternoon — a day after an islandwide blackout crippled the U.S. territory seven months after the devastation of Hurricane Maria.

The Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority said on Twitter Thursday afternoon that electricity was restored to all of its customers who had power before the failure. The power authority said that in all, 97 percent of its customers had their power restored.

Geraldo Quiñones López, a spokesman for the power authority, told NBC News earlier Thursday that the electrical system was stabilizing.

“What’s happening is that the places where there are more clients who remain without power were the areas most impacted, damaged by the hurricane,” he said.