Powerball jackpot at $1.2B in second over-billion prize this year

Wednesday night's elusive Powerball jackpot is at an estimated $1.2 billion, game officials said, in what is the third-largest prize in its history.

The drawing will be held at 10:59 p.m. ET.

It's the second billion-dollar jackpot this year in the multi-state lottery game, which began in 1988.

That $1.08 billion jackpot was won in California on July 19, which is the last time anyone won the Powerball jackpot, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association which helps coordinate it.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are a very long 1 in 292.2 million.

Powerball, like Mega Millions, years ago made changes to the game that made it harder to win jackpots — which causes them to grow larger — while increasing the chance of winning smaller prizes.

Powerball was changed in 2015 and Mega Millions was changed in 2017.

Powerball is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The top-two jackpots won in the history of Powerball were the $2.04 billion won in November and the $1.586 billion won in June 2016.