Powerball jackpot swells to $1 billion for Wednesday's drawing

Maybe the third time really is the charm — but most likely only in your dreams.

Wednesday's Powerball jackpot is an estimated $1 billion, something that has only happened twice before in the history of the game, which began in 1992, lottery officials said.

This current round hit the $1 billion mark after no one won the jackpot in the drawing Monday.

It was last won April 19, and jackpots increase every time someone fails to win the top prize.

The game’s rules were changed in 2015 to make it less likely that someone would win the jackpot but more likely that someone would win a prize.

The odds of winning the jackpot went from 1 in 175 million to 1 in 292 million, which is where it stands today. (Mega Millions also made changes in 2017 to increase jackpots and increase odds.)

The largest jackpots won in the history of Powerball were the $2.04 billion won in November and the $1.586 billion won in June 2016.

Wednesday's drawing will be at 10:59 p.m. ET.