Powerball jackpot passes $800 million after no one wins Monday

The Powerball jackpot, which has not been won since July, took a step closer to $1 billion Monday after no ticket matched enough to secure the $785 million top prize.
The jackpot is now an estimated $835 million going into Wednesday's drawing, according to its website.
That is still the fourth-largest jackpot in the 35-year history of the multistate lottery game, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association, which runs it.
The top three prizes ever won are all over $1 billion — most recently the $1.08 billion one won on July 19.
The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. The game began in 1988, and it is played in 45 states, as well as in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.