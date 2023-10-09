Powerball to reach $1.55 billion, potentially the fourth biggest lottery in U.S. history

The Powerball jackpot was expected to climb to $1.55 billion, potentially the fourth largest lottery payout in U.S. history, when the numbered balls drop on Monday night, game officials said.

No one had all six numbers numbers at the last draw on Saturday night, the 34th consecutive non-winner, leading to this massive pot.

If just one lucky player hits it big tonight, he or should could take the $1.55 billion in annual payouts for the next 30 years — though most big lottery winners tend to take a one-time, up-front cash out that would be about $679.8 million.

The chances of hitting all six numbers is 1 in 292.2 million.

Monday's jackpot drawing, set for 10:59 p.m. EDT, would be the fourth largest lottery prize in American history.

The record was a $2.04 million winning Powerball ticket that was sold in Southern California in November of last year, cashed in by player Edwin Castro. Months later, another man claimed in a lawsuit he had purchased that winning ticket which was stolen from him.

Powerball can be purchased in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Despite the hype of Monday's draw, lottery officials urged players not to go overboard.

“Playing Powerball or any game offered by the California Lottery is meant to be fun — a simple and enjoyable way to support a great cause,” California Lottery spokesperson Carolyn Becker said in a statement. “Players should not spend above their budget or borrow money to play.”