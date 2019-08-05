Breaking News Emails
R. Kelly was charged with two counts of engaging in prostitution with a minor and one count of soliciting a minor for sexual purposes, authorities in Minnesota said Monday. The singer is facing other federal and state sex crime charges in New York and Illinois.
Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman told reporters that the alleged crimes occurred in July 2001 with a girl who was trying to get an autograph from the singer.
R. Kelly, whose real name is Robert Kelly, was indicted in July on 18 federal sex assault charges that allegedly occurred in Chicago and New York.
Kelly, 52, pleaded not guilty to the charges. He also pleaded not guilty to state sexual abuse charges in Illinois.
Kelly has been the subject of sexual abuse allegations for almost two decades, some of them alleging acts as far back as 1998. He has vigorously denied the allegations.
NBC News has reached out to Kelly’s lawyer Steve Greenberg for comment.