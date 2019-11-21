Radar scans locate 145 graves on Florida high school campus

Scott Purcell, a senior geophysicist with GeoView, left, and Mike Wightman, president of GeoView use ground penetrating radar technology to scan a portion of King High School campus in search for Ridgewood Cemetery in Tampa, Fla. on Oct. 23, 2019. School officials say ground penetrating radar has located 145 graves on the ground of the high school.

Octavio Jones / Tampa Bay Times via AP file