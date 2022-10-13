Several injured in shooting in Raleigh neighborhood, officials say

Several people have been injured in Raleigh, North Carolina, in what authorities are calling an "active shooting."

A high-level city official told NBC affiliate WRAL of Raleigh that an off-duty officer was killed Thursday, and at least four people were hospitalized after the incident in the east Raleigh neighborhood.

A spokeswoman for WakeMed Health and Hospitals, which operates multiple medical facilities around the city, said three trauma patients were taken to a hospital.

A fourth person was later hospitalized, the spokeswoman said. Additional details about their conditions were not immediately known.

A suspect was not in custody.

Shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday, the Raleigh Police Department said that officers were responding to the scene of an "active shooting" in an area northeast of downtown. The department advised residents in the area to remain indoors.

An off-duty officer was killed as police are responding to an active shooting situation in an east Raleigh, N.C., neighborhood on Thursday afternoon. WRAL

Aerial video from WRAL showed a large police presence in the area.

A witness told the station that he saw an apparent gunman who was armed with a long-barrel shotgun and dressed in camouflage.

"I saw him basically pass by my house in the backyard," the witness, identified only as Robert, told the station.

Another witness who saw the apparent gunman told the station that he was wearing black boots and appeared to be a teenager.

"He looked like a baby," she told WRAL.

State law enforcement officers were assisting in the response, Gov. Roy Cooper said. The Wake County Sheriff's Office also responded, the agency said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.