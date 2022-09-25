Rapper Post Malone postpones Boston concert after being hospitalized

The rapper Post Malone postponed a Saturday night concert in Boston after being hospitalized, he announced in an Instagram story on Saturday.

"On tour, I usually wake up around 4 o'clock PM, and today I woke up to a cracking sounds [sic] on the right side of my body," wrote the rapper, whose full name is Austin Richard Post.

"I'm having a very difficult time breathing, and there's like a stabbing pain whenever I breathe or move," he continued. "We're in the hospital now, but with this pain, I can't do the show tonight."

The news came a night after the 27-year-old musician performed the first of two planned concerts in Boston on his "Twelve Carat Tour," and a week after he fell during a Sept. 17 concert at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, according to NBC Boston, which added that that concert was paused while medics examined him but that he went on to perform five more songs after.

A day after last week's fall, Malone posted a video on Twitter saying that "everything's good" and that he had been prescribed pain medication. His manager, Dre London, said on Instagram that the musician had bruised his ribs.

Malone said ticket holders for the postponed Boston concert would be able to apply their tickets to a future rescheduled show. TD Garden, the venue for the Saturday night show, confirmed that promise in a Twitter post.

The rapper has been on tour the past few weeks to promote his fourth album, "Twelve Carat Toothache," which was released in June.

"I feel terrible, but I promise I'm going to make this up to you," he wrote on Instagram Saturday of the postponed show. "I love you Boston, I'll see you soon."

Fans flocked to the Massachusetts capital from as far as North Carolina and Florida, according to NBC Boston, which reported that fans' emotions ranged from anger to sympathy for the injured rapper.

“Post, I’m angry," one man told NBC Boston. "I had to get a babysitter to watch both of my kids. My wife is over there too, you know what I mean and you canceled so now…I don’t even know what to do."

“I came all the way from Florida two nights in a row," another said. "I was here last night and I’m back again. I’m the biggest fan, probably the oldest. I love you Posty. I hope you are okay."

Malone's next show is scheduled for Tuesday in Cleveland. It is not clear whether that show will go on.