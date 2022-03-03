The Anti-Defamation League last year recorded an average of more than a dozen reports a day of white supremacist propaganda throughout the country, according to new study by the organization, which also found a substantial increase in antisemitic messaging from 2020.

Last year, 4,851 cases — about 13 incidents per day — of racist, antisemitic and other hateful messages were documented by the organization, making it the second-highest tally of reported incidents in a year, according to a statement it released Thursday.

The New York City-based organization recorded 5,125 such cases nationwide in 2020, which is the most since it began tracking white supremacist propaganda in 2016. The organization collected its first full year of data in 2017, according to Carla Hill, associate director of the ADL Center on Extremism.

The past two years saw dramatic increases from 2019, when 2,724 incidents were documented by the ADL.

There was also a marked increase in 2021 in hate-filled propaganda targeting Jewish communities, the group said.

There were 352 propaganda incidents in 2021 that included overt antisemitic language or targeted Jewish institutions, up from 277 such incidents in 2020, according to the group's count.

The propaganda included incidents targeting Jewish institutions directly, such as “Hitler was right” stickers that were attached to a menorah outside a California synagogue in October, the ADL said.

The organization highlighted a surge in antisemitic fliers in January and February targeting at least 15 states.

A sticker from the white supremacist group Patriot Front on the campus of Bloomsburg University during move-in week for the fall 2021 semester, in Bloomsburg, Penn., on Aug. 15, 2021. Paul Weaver / SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images file

“We’ve been feeling the rise of antisemitism. You see it in the news. You see all the reports about it. You see the assaults, and the arsons at synagogues,” Hill said. “Antisemitism is part of the landscape in America.”

Early this year, antisemitic flyers were distributed overnight in neighborhoods in and around Denver, San Francisco and Miami. They all appeared to be similar in nature, according to local NBC affiliates and regional officials.

Many were placed in plastic bags weighed down with rice or pebbles before they were thrown onto lawns and stoops.

The ADL found that at least 38 known white supremacist groups were behind hate propaganda efforts affecting 49 states and the District of Columbia in 2021. Hateful propaganda appeared in every state except Hawaii, the group said.

According to the ADL, the highest levels of activity last year were reported in Pennsylvania with 473 incidents, Virginia had 375 and 272 incidents were reported in Massachusetts.

The ADL in 2021 also documented 108 white supremacist events, more than double the 53 events held in 2020.