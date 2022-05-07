Rich Strike wins the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby in surprise upset

Rich Strike took the upset victory at the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, piloted by Sonny Leon.

The long-shot with trainer Eric R. Reed at the help pulled ahead in the stretch with only seconds to go as the race seemed to be in the hands of two of its frontrunners, Epicenter and Zandon.

Rich Strike was entered only after Ethereal Road was declared out of the race Friday morning. The horse has only raced seven times previously.

Rich Strike overcame 80-1 odds to win the 148th Run for the Roses and now has two more races for a chance to complete one of the great achievements in American sports, the Triple Crown.

The Preakness is set for May 21 at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore and the Belmont Stakes is schedule for June 11 at Belmont Park, just outside of New York City.

Saturday's race went off without a horse guided by Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert. It marked the sixth time Baffert hasn't had a Derby entry since his first Run of the Roses in 1996.

Last year's Kentucky Derby was won, initially, by Medina Spirit, who appeared to have given Baffert a record seventh win in America's most famous horse race.

But shortly after the race, it was disclosed that Medina Spirit had failed a drug test.

And nine months later, the late Medina Spirit was stripped of the Derby win and the record books now show that place finisher Mandaloun was the 2021 winner.

Churchill Downs Inc. has banned Baffert's horses from running at any of its tracks for this year and through mid-2023. Baffert is suing Churchill Downs Inc. in federal court in hopes of ending the ban.