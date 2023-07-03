Robert De Niro's 19-year-old grandson has died, actor says

Robert De Niro's 19-year-old grandson has died, the actor said Monday.

In a statement, De Niro said he was "deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson," Leandro Anthony De Niro-Rodriguez.

"We’re greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone," De Niro said. "We ask that we please be given privacy to grieve our loss of Leo.”

A cause of death was not announced and more information was not immediately available.

According to an IMDB page, Leandro De Niro Rodriguez was a budding actor, appearing in films including "A Star Is Born" and "Cabaret Maxime."

Robert De Niro, 79, told Entertainment Tonight Canada in May that he welcomed a seventh child.

