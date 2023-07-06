Robert De Niro’s 19-year-old grandson died after being sold fentanyl-laced pills, teen's mother says

Robert De Niro’s 19-year-old grandson died after being sold fentanyl-laced pills, the teen's mother, Drena De Niro said.

On July 3, Drena De Niro and her father, actor Robert De Niro, announced that her son, Leandro Anthony De Niro-Rodriguez, had died at the age of 19. A cause of death was not shared at the time.

However, Drena De Niro replied to a person who asked how he died on her Instagram post.

“Someone sold him fentanyl laced pills that they knew were laced yet still sold them to him,” Drena De Niro wrote. “So for all these people still f------ around selling and buying this s---, my son is gone forever.”

TODAY.com reached out to New York’s Office of Chief Medical Examiner for more information. Reps for Robert De Niro did not immediately respond to NBC News’ request for comment regarding his daughter’s posts.

The actor did provide a statement to NBC News announcing his grandson’s death on July 3, saying: “I’m deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo. We’re greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone. We ask that we please be given privacy to grieve our loss of Leo.”

Robert De Niro and his daughter Drena De Niro at the Hollywood Film Awards in Beverly Hills in 2016. Richard Shotwell / Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP file

A spokesperson for the New York Police Department told NBC News that on Sunday, July 2, at approximately 2:23 p.m. local time, police received a 911 call. Upon arrival to the location, a male “was found unconscious, unresponsive and was pronounced deceased” by Emergency Medical Services (EMS) at the scene. “The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death,” the spokesperson added.

Drena De Niro would go on to thank people for their abundant support as she mourns the death of her son.

Sharing a black-and-white photo of De Niro-Rodriguez, she wrote that she could “barely type through my tears but all the love, the messages, calls, texts, emails, the friends and family that held me up these last 24 hrs I’ve not been able to respond yet but we’re grateful for the all your love and condolences.”

“None of this is right or fair and my heart hurts in a way I never knew possible while still breathing and barely functioning,” she continued in part, before writing how much she loves her son. “You didn’t deserve to die like this but I can only believe that God needed a strong powerful angel in their army. I’m holding you every second of every moment I’m my heart and memories until I’m with you again. My heart is broken forever.”

The 19-year-old’s father, Carlos Mare, also shared a sweet video on July 5 of a young De Niro-Rodriguez saying, “You can’t spell love without Leo.”

Also expressing his gratitude amid their terrible loss, Mare wrote in part, “Our families and friends will grieve but never forget him. Leo was a passionate young man, he loved his family and friends, he...loved his life and was curious about the world.”