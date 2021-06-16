S.C. boy, 7, mauled to death by dogs while walking with brother

A 7-year-old South Carolina boy died after he was mauled by dogs while walking in his neighborhood with his brother Sunday, officials said.

The boy, identified as Shamar Jackson, was attacked while walking on Wilbur Road, which is about 45 miles northwest of Myrtle Beach, according to statements from the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Shamar Jackson, 7, lost his life in a dog attack earlier this week while walking with his brother. Marion County Sheriff's Office / via Facebook

The siblings were looking for their chihuahua when they encountered a pack of dogs, their dad told The State, the local newspaper.

The brother managed to get away. Shamar, described by the sheriff's office as a straight-A student who was finishing up first grade at Lake View Elementary, was unable to escape.

“It was so many dogs coming from different directions,” Carnell Jackson said, according to the news outlet.

A search warrant executed Monday led to the seizure of five dogs and one puppy from a nearby property, according to the sheriff's office. No criminal charges have been filed in connection with the incident.

The attack occurred days after authorities said a 3-year-old New Jersey boy died after falling from a back window, landing in his backyard and getting mauled by his family's dogs.

Authorities are still investigating.