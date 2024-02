Search underway for missing Virginia Tech student

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Authorities are searching for a Virginia Tech student who has been missing since Friday.

Johnny Roop, 20, was last seen at his apartment complex in Merrimac, according to Virginia Tech.

He was supposed to be at his parent's home in Abingdon, about 100 miles southwest of Merrimac, to take an online exam by 5 p.m. but never showed up, the university said.

His phone pinged near the New River Valley Mall, south of Merrimac, at 4:26 p.m. Friday, according to the university.

Johnny Roop. Montgomery County Sheriff's Office

Roop was driving a black 2018 Toyota Camry with Virginia license plate number TXW6643. He was described as 6 feet, 3 inches tall, with blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Virginia Tech University and the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office.