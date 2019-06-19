Breaking News Emails
A federal jury convicted a New York man Wednesday on multiple charges stemming from a cult-like group that kept women as virtual sex prisoners to service him.
It took the Brooklyn panel less that one full day to find Keith Raniere, 58, guilty of racketeering, sex trafficking and possession of child pornographyin connection to NXIVM — a purported self-help organization that he ran near Albany.
Within NXIVM, he created a secret sorority called DOS in which female "slaves" turned over compromising materials that were used to blackmail and force them into sex, prosecutors said.
Raniere faces up to life behind bars.
Several of Raniere's cohorts, such as "Smallville" actress Allison Mack, had already pleaded guilty.
Mack, 36, is facing up to 40 years in prison after she admitted to committing offenses that included extortion and forced labor in her role as a high-ranking member of NXIVM.
Mack, group president Nancy Salzman, her daughter Lauren Salzman, the operation's longtime bookkeeper Kathy Russell and Seagram liquor heiress Claire Bronfman have all pleaded guilty to various charges.
Jurors heard from multiple women who testified that they were the defendant's sex slaves and were branded with the initials of Raniere, who was called their "supreme master."
Lauren Salzman testified that she and her co-defendants brainwashed women and pushed them to be obedient. A written instruction for sorority members was, "You should be a hungry dog for your master," according to Lauren Salzman.
The organization collected nude pictures and other compromising material of female members and called it "collateral" that would ensure their silence, according to witnesses and prosecutors.
One witness said she was told to seduce Raniere in 2015, and couldn't refuse because another woman who was her "master" had collected embarrassing material from her.
The so-called "collateral" included a letter written to her parents where she falsely claimed she was a prostitute.
A former follower said she had to obey Raniere, because the group had a letter written to her parents where she falsely claimed she was a prostitute.
"I had to do what my master said to do or my collateral would be released," the 32-year-old woman from England told jurors.