Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

April 8, 2019, 3:44 PM GMT By Rich Schapiro and Tom Winter

Former "Smallville" actress Allison Mack is slated to plead guilty Monday in the case of the upstate New York self-help group that prosecutors say doubled as a secret sex cult.

Mack, 36, is set to appear in a Brooklyn courtroom to admit that she participated in criminal activity as a high-ranking member of NXIVM, according to a notice on the court calendar of the U.S. District Court in the Eastern District of New York.

Mack had pleaded not guilty last July to charges including sex trafficking and racketeering. She was among six people indicted last year for their roles in running the controversial group led by Keith Raniere, who prosecutors say pressured women to have sex with him and brand his initials into their flesh.

Keith Raniere, second from right, leader of the secretive group NXIVM, attends a court hearing on April 13, 2018, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Elizabeth Williams / via AP file

It was not immediately clear which charges Mack would be pleading guilty to, or whether she would be entering into a cooperation agreement.

Mack's lawyer did not immediately return a request for comment.

NXIVM supporters say it was a self-help group committed to changing the world. Prosecutors have described it as a criminal enterprise built around a pyramid scheme designed to enrich the top officials and supply Raniere with a stable of sex "slaves."

Two defendants, Nancy Salzman and her daughter Lauren, have already pleaded guilty in the case.

Raniere and Seagram's liquor heiress Claire Bronfman are expected to go on trial later this month. They have denied the allegations.