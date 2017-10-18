Three people were killed and two more were wounded Wednesday when a gunman opened fire at a business in Edgewood, Maryland, police said.

Suspect at large Radee Labeeb Prince. Maryland State Police via Twitter

Radee Prince, 37, armed with a handgun, burst into Advanced Granite Solutions and started firing, Harford Sheriff Jeffrey R. Gahler said Wednesday. He then fled in a black GMC Arcadia with Delaware plates. Police consider him armed and dangerous.

The workplace shooting at the Emmorton Business Park in Edgewood, about 30 miles northeast of Baltimore, was reported around 9:30 a.m., according to police.

"This appears to be a targeted attack," Gahler said.

The park and much of the surrounding area was on lock down as law enforcement searched for the suspected shooter. Schools in the area were also on modified lock down Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, the Shock Trauma hospital in Baltimore reported two of the injured from the “Emmorton Business Park shooting” were in critical condition.

Update on patients from #EdgewoodShooting: Confirming the two patients being treated at Shock Trauma are both in critical condition — Shock Trauma (@shocktrauma) October 18, 2017

Shock Trauma is part of the University of Maryland Medical Center and specializes in treating shock and its after effects.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.