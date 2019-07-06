Breaking News Emails
Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.SUBSCRIBE
By Minyvonne Burke
A gas explosion rocked a shopping center on Saturday in South Florida, authorities said.
The explosion happened around noon at The Fountains, a shopping center in Plantation, a suburb in Broward County, north of Miami.
The Plantation Fire Department tweeted there were "multiple patients." Local police asked residents to avoid the area.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.