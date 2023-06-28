Simone Biles set to return to competition for first time since Tokyo Olympics in 2021

Gymnastics superstar Simone Biles is set to take the competitive stage later this summer, in her first sanctioned event in nearly two years, officials said Wednesday.

Organizers of the U.S. Classic announced that the four-time gold medalist will compete in their event on Aug. 4-5 in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

It would be her first competition since the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, when she brought worldwide attention to the mental health struggles of athletes.

