IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Simone Biles to return to gymnastics competition this summer

BREAKING NEWS
Jun. 28, 2023, 3:27 PM UTC
U.S. news

Simone Biles set to return to competition for first time since Tokyo Olympics in 2021

The four-time gold medalist is slated to compete at the U.S. Classic on Aug. 4-5 in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.
Simone Biles competes at the Olympic Games
Simone Biles competes at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, on July 27, 2021.Laurence Griffiths / Getty Images file
By David K. Li

Gymnastics superstar Simone Biles is set to take the competitive stage later this summer, in her first sanctioned event in nearly two years, officials said Wednesday.

Organizers of the U.S. Classic announced that the four-time gold medalist will compete in their event on Aug. 4-5 in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

It would be her first competition since the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, when she brought worldwide attention to the mental health struggles of athletes.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.


David K. Li

David K. Li is a senior breaking news reporter for NBC News Digital.