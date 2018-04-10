Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

A Sinclair Broadcast talk show was canceled Monday after its host, Jamie Allman, wrote an explicit tweet about assaulting a survivor of the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

A spokesman for Sinclair said in a statement that Allman’s show on the St. Louis ABC affiliate KNDL was “cancelled and he is off the air immediately.”

Entercom, the parent company of the radio station that hosts Allman’s morning show, declined to comment to NBC News and said Allman was not discussing the matter.

@jallman971

Allman posted the apparent threat on Twitter on March 26, saying he was “hanging out getting ready to ram a hot poker up David Hogg’s ass tomorrow.”

Hogg responded to the incident in a tweet Monday, saying, "I wish they would actually focus on what matters here like the 4 kids shot in #LibertyCity recently or simply the people that die across America everyday due of gun violence."

Hogg has become one of the most visible faces of the gun control movement to emerge in the aftermath of the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that left 17 students and faculty dead.