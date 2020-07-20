New Jersey federal judge's son killed, husband critical after being shot at home

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

The son of U.S. District Judge Esther Salas was killed Sunday and her husband was in critical condition after they were shot at their home in New Jersey, senior law enforcement officials told NBC New York.

The shooting occurred in North Brunswick Township early in the evening, the FBI said in a statement, adding that it was searching for one suspect.

NBC New York reported that Salas' husband, criminal defense lawyer Mark Anderl, answered the door and is believed to have been shot multiple times. Their son, who has not been identified, was also shot when he came running to the door, the station reported.

The shooter fled, officials told the station. Salas is believed to have been in the basement at the time.

Salas, a former federal public defender who was nominated by President Barack Obama in January 2011 and confirmed that June, is a judge in U.S. District Court in Newark.

In a statement Sunday, Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., said that he knows Salas and her husband well and that he was proud to have recommended her nomination to Obama.

"My prayers are with Judge Salas and her family, and that those responsible for this horrendous act are swiftly apprehended and brought to justice," he said.

Salas presided over the trial of former "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Teresa Giudice and other high-profile cases.