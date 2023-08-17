Southwest Airlines engine catches fire, prompting Cancun-bound flight's return to Houston

Flames burst from a Southwest Airlines jet in the sky near Houston, forcing the distressed plane into a hasty retreat and safe landing, officials said Wednesday.

Flight 307 took off from Houston, bound for the Mexican resort town of Cancun, before returning to Hobby Airport "on Tuesday night after experiencing a mechanical issue shortly after takeoff," according to statement from the Dallas-based carrier.

"The aircraft landed safely and was taken out of service for review," the airline added. "A different aircraft continued the flight to Cancun last evening, and we appreciate our Customers’ patience and support."

Footage taken from the ground captured the terrifying scene of flames shooting from Flight 307's right engine, belying the routine exchange between pilot and tower arranging for its return to Hobby.

